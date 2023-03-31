Plano City Hall.jpg

Join the city of Plano for its Parks and Recreation Town Hall on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at 1520 Avenue K.

Residents can participate by submitting questions on the city’s Facebook event, send questions via Twitter with #PlanoTownHall, call in with questions at 888-409-5380 or ask questions in person at Plano Municipal Center.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

