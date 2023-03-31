Join the city of Plano for its Parks and Recreation Town Hall on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at 1520 Avenue K.
Residents can participate by submitting questions on the city’s Facebook event, send questions via Twitter with #PlanoTownHall, call in with questions at 888-409-5380 or ask questions in person at Plano Municipal Center.
Harrington Library to celebrate reopening
Join in the fun and celebrate a renovated Harrington Library in Plano on Sunday, April 2, 1-3 pm. Enjoy bubbles, games, refreshments and other activities for all ages while you explore new and expanded spaces. An official ribbon cutting with Mayor John B. Muns takes place at 1:10 p.m.
The $5 million dollar bond funded renovation project expands services with added features:
Children’s Area and Program Room – serving families with a dedicated children’s program room and renovated children’s area;
Teen Space– welcoming younger patrons with a dedicated space;
Digital Creation Space – supporting multimedia projects and technology;
New Study Rooms and Additional Meeting Rooms – providing more collaborative space to study, meet and connect.
Harrington was the first of the five Plano libraries and opened in 1969. It is named in honor of Gladys Harrington, a leader who was instrumental in setting up Plano’s first lending library in 1955.
Plano Fire-Rescue Firefighter Makes History
Stephanie Bouillion-Mayer just became the first woman in Texas and only the third woman in the world to achieve the highest level of search and rescue for building collapses. Stephanie has been named Urban Search and Rescue Specialist by the Texas Engineering Extension Service. Her dream to reach the highest level started in 2014, when she started a course of intense instruction and training in structural collapse. Plano Fire Rescue and the City of Plano are proudly celebrating her historic accomplishment appropriately during Women’s History Month.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
