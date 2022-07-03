Scattered thunderstorms. High 99F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 3, 2022 @ 2:11 pm
Plano City Council, pictured in a file photo
Expenditures approved
In its Monday meeting, Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:
Blood drive in Plano
Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive at Calvary Chapel of Dallas, a church located on Alma Drive in Plano, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 24.
The blood drive comes amid a nationwide blood shortage that is attributed in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To schedule an appointment, go to t.ly/dBU7.
City offices closed on Monday
Most non-emergency city facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
While the city’s libraries and administrative facilities will all be closed, recreational facilities such as the Tom Muehlenbeck Center and Plano Aquatic Center will be open for limited hours.
Trash and recycling services will be rolled over one day later – neighborhoods with Monday collection dates will have their waste collected on Tuesday, and so forth.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have the latest Plano Star Courier news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.