Expenditures approved

In its Monday meeting, Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:

  • $3.3 million for arterial overlay repairs for Hedgecoxe Road’s stretch between Legacy Drive and Custer Road
  • $2.1 million for the purchase of six wheel loaders to be used by the Public Works Department
  • $1.6 million for the purchase of bodies and chasses for eight refuse trucks to be used by city sanitation workers
  • $925,000 for the purchase of 130 breathing apparatuses to be used by Plano Fire-Rescue
  • $642,000 for a three-year Rapid7 Management Solution Services license to be used by the city’s Technology Services department
  • $580,000 for a three-year Salesforce license to be used by the city’s Technology Services department
  • $196,000 for the replacement of Plano Police Department’s bomb robot
  • $139,000 for the purchase of 8,000 bricks to be installed at Donor Recognition Plaza. These will be inscribed in honor of local veterans.

Blood drive in Plano

Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive at Calvary Chapel of Dallas, a church located on Alma Drive in Plano, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 24.

The blood drive comes amid a nationwide blood shortage that is attributed in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To schedule an appointment, go to t.ly/dBU7.

City offices closed on Monday

Most non-emergency city facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

While the city’s libraries and administrative facilities will all be closed, recreational facilities such as the Tom Muehlenbeck Center and Plano Aquatic Center will be open for limited hours.

Trash and recycling services will be rolled over one day later – neighborhoods with Monday collection dates will have their waste collected on Tuesday, and so forth.

