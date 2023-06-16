DART (2).jpg

Work continues on DART's Silver Line, running from Shiloh Road in Plano to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. 

Community members are invited to share their insights to help shape the future of the Silver Line Station areas plan by participating in DART’s public survey.

Whether you're a resident, commuter or interested in the project, DART encourages community members to provide their input through an online public survey and learn more about this effort at planocompplan.org/362/Silver-Line-Station-Areas-Plan.

