The city of Plano will also hold a public open house on June 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sam Johnson Recreation Center, 401 West 16th Street. The open house is a collaborative way to provide feedback on the desired land use, development patterns, character, and aesthetics of the areas surrounding the incoming stations.
Residents and property and business owners and interested stakeholders near the 12th Street or Shiloh Road station area are invited to join the Project Advisory Group to provide key insights and help guide this planning effort. Contact the Planning Department at PlanoCompPlan@plano.gov or 972-941-7151.
Plano ISD launches teacher certification program
Nearly 70 members of the first Plano ISD QuEST cohort met on June 12 to launch the new program. This partnership between Plano ISD, Indiana Wesleyan University and Teachworthy supports current employees to obtain their degrees and teacher certifications. Participants will enter the classroom in teaching roles while receiving side-by-side support and learning designed by Plano ISD to fuel teacher effectiveness.
Police recognize women veterans
On June 12, 2023, in Texas, we observed and recognize the dedication women have made to the Armed Services.
Women's Armed Services Integration Act is not recognized nationally but is recognized by several states, either through legislation or proclamation and organizations. The stated goal of Women's Veterans Day varies somewhat by state. Still, it can generally be acknowledged as an effort to honor women's work in the United States Armed Forces and recognize the unique challenges they have faced.
Texas: State Representative Victoria Neave introduced House Bill 2698, which called for the designation of June 12 as Women's Veterans Day. Governor Greg Abbott signed it into law on June 9, 2017.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.