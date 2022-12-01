A Plano dentist has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Brian Bui, 42, of Plano, pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson on Nov. 17, 2022.

