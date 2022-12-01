A Plano dentist has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Brian Bui, 42, of Plano, pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson on Nov. 17, 2022.
According to court documents, Bui used his dentistry business to obtain at least two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans by submitting materially false application paperwork, including fabricating supporting documentation and lying about the number of employees and monthly payroll expenses. As a result of his conduct, he obtained approximately $1.89 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Bui used the funds in a manner not authorized by the program, including for non-business, personal investments. Under federal statutes, Bui faces up to 30 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
City departments recognized for community work
At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, three city departments received recognition for the work they do in the community in public safety, innovation and keeping the public informed.
The city’s technology solutions GIS team has been awarded the Distinguished System Award for its work on the Fire Electronic Tactical Response Guides Program by the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association.
Plano's planning department and technology solutions department received the 2022 Government Experience Project Award from the Center for Digital Government for their zoning alert tool and response map.
Plano's communications and community outreach department and media relations department received multiple awards from Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers, City-County Communications and Marketing Association and the Texas Municipal League for their efforts in keeping the public informed.
Christmas Cops
Throughout November, the Plano Police Association has worked with local businesses to help collect gifts for families in need this holiday season. Through Dec. 2, community members were encouraged to drop off children’s toys, coats, non-perishable food items, and miscellaneous household items. On Dec. 17, the goods will be distributed by Santa and police officers. Locations can be found at planopa.org/christmas-cops/collection-sites.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
