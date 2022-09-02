September is Hunger Action Month, and it’s time for the North Texas Food Bank's Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive.
The city of Plan has set a 2022 goal of collecting 500,000 pounds of peanut butter. Residents can donate online at ntfb.org/peanutbutterdriveor drop off their peanut butter (or other nut butter) at the NTFB’s Plano campus at 3677 Mapleshade Ln.
First responders to hold community day
Residents are encouraged to join first responders from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 for the grand opening and community day at the new Plano Fire-Rescue Training Facility at the northwest corner of McDermott and Robinson Roads.
There will be training demos, facility tours, learning stations and more.
Plano ISD is partnering with Microsoft Philanthropies TEALS to provide professional learning opportunities for computer science teachers across the district. TEALS pairs up passionate volunteers from the technology industry to support computer science teachers in the classroom.
As a TEALS partner district, Plano ISD is looking for industry professionals to assist in collaborating with our teachers throughout the year during a morning class period. Please share this opportunity with technical industry professionals in your community and network who would be interested in making a difference in our students’ future success.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
