Joseph’s Coat, a program of The Storehouse of Collin County that provides clothing at no cost, is asking the community for donations, specifically warm children’s clothing, athletic shoes and new underwear.
Last fall, Joseph’s Coat began taking clothing appointments on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as Fridays. Inflation along with additional service days has impacted the number of items available in the clothing closet while increasing the need for volunteers.
In 2022, Joseph’s Coat distributed 64,657 articles of clothing at no cost to 2,337 households. Joseph’s Coat also provided 2,015 winter coats to adults and children. The clothing closet is now open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by appointment only. Since expanding appointment options from one to three days last fall, Joseph’s Coat’s output of clothing items has increased from approximately 4,000 articles a month to 8,000.
Clothing items may be dropped off in the donation bin, in the north parking lot of The Storehouse of Collin County, at 1401 Mira Vista in Plano. Volunteers may sign up at thestorehousecc.org/volunteer, and anyone needing clothing may make an appointment at thestorehousecc.org/josephs-coat. A form of ID is required at the appointment time (driver's license, passport, photo ID), and neighbors may visit once every two months.
Stepping into Spring
Celebrate spring on March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon, during Oak Point Recreation Center’s first annual Spring into Color Festival, featuring a 5K race, community garage sale, carnival style games, and more.
The festival is free to attend, but registration is required to run or sell. Fees for the 5K and Community Garage Sale are $25 and $35, respectively. Readers can register online at www.planoparks.org or call 972-941-7540. Register early to receive a T-shirt and goody bag or to secure your spot to sell.
North Texas Food Bank to Host Empty Bowls Fundraiser
After an almost two-year hiatus, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will host its 23rd Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, presented by Kroger, on Feb. 23 from 6–9 p.m.
The event will be held at the North Texas Food Bank’s Perot Family Campus in Plano and features bowl-friendly meals prepared by chefs and restaurants from across North Texas, while providing critical funds that support the North Texas Food Bank’s mission to close the hunger gap.
The event will also feature live entertainment, as well as an interactive shopping experience and silent auction. In addition to great food and entertainment, each guest will be able to select a handcrafted bowl made by a local artisan to take home that serves as a reminder that not everyone has access to a full bowl.
All proceeds from Empty Bowls provide critical funds to support the North Texas Food Bank’s programs. With inflation rates at their highest point in 40 years, the North Texas Food Bank has seen a 15% increase in meals delivered to North Texans since March of 2022, providing access to an average of more than 12 million meals each month. In North Texas, nearly 700,000 people face hunger and tragically this includes more than 250,000 children, or one in every five in the region, giving the NTFB service area the 4th highest level of food-insecure children in the country. This signature event has helped the NTFB provide access to more than 6.5 million meals!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.