Joseph’s Coat, a program of The Storehouse of Collin County that provides clothing at no cost, is asking the community for donations, specifically warm children’s clothing, athletic shoes and new underwear.

Last fall, Joseph’s Coat began taking clothing appointments on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as Fridays. Inflation along with additional service days has impacted the number of items available in the clothing closet while increasing the need for volunteers.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

