Electric scooters are returning to Plano this summer, as scooter and bike rental company Bird Rides is offering pay-by-the-minute scooter rides to pedestrians who download the Bird Rides mobile app.
City law mandates that electric scooters can only be operated in streets and roadways with a speed limit not exceeding 35 mph. Within the confines of these designated areas, called “home zones,” pedestrians cannot operate electric scooters at speeds higher than 15 mph or leave the devices in the middle of roads, ramps, parking spaces, loading zones or grass.
Bird Rides is permitted to have no more than 1,000 scooters operating within the city.
New vaccine hub
Curative Medical Associates, a private contractor hired by Collin County health authorities to assist with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, has opened a new vaccination site at Plano ISD’s Brinker Elementary School.
The new hub will operate until July 24, with operational hours taking place between noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Participating patients will be required to bring a government-issued ID.
For more information, call 888-702-9042 or email support@curative.com.
PSO to host gala
The Plano Symphony Orchestra is hosting its annual For the Love of Texas and Country Gala on June 26 at the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center.
The event will include a live and silent auction, music and dining.
All proceeds will go toward the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s artistic and education programs.
