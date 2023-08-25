GregArpThumbnail - 1
Greg Arp

Greg Arp, coordinator of theatre arts, speech & debate with Plano ISD, has been named the 2023-2024 Theatre Administrator of the Year by the Texas Educational Theatre Association, Inc.

The Service Awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to advancing theatre in Texas.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

