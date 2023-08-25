Greg Arp, coordinator of theatre arts, speech & debate with Plano ISD, has been named the 2023-2024 Theatre Administrator of the Year by the Texas Educational Theatre Association, Inc.
The Service Awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to advancing theatre in Texas.
Arp was nominated and recommended for the award before being vetted and approved by the TxETA State Awards Committee. During his tenure in education, Arp has served as a committee chairman for Administators and Awards, and has served multiple roles as a presenter, organizer, and conference worker for TxETA.
As an administrator, Arp has served in Plano ISD on the Fine Arts administrative team as coordinator of theatre, speech & debate for 11 years, overseeing multiple state and national championships in his programs. His tenure in public education includes 31 total years of experience, with 20 of those as a classroom teacher in theatre arts, speech and debate.
Plano Day Labor Center renamed to honor former employee
The Plano Day Labor Center was renamed the Adrian Magallanes Day Labor Center in honor of a former employee who transformed the center's impact on the community.
Magallanes joined the city of Plano as a member of the planning department in June 2007, ending his career with the Neighborhood Services Department as Plano’s day labor center supervisor. His efforts transformed the impact of the city’s day labor center, making it a model for cities throughout North Texas.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
