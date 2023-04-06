TxflagHearing.jpg
Courtesy of the city of Plano

Plano Fire-Rescue received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. 

Plano Fire-Rescue is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). Plano Fire-Rescue has been accredited continuously since 2001, going through the process five times.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

