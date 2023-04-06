Plano Fire-Rescue received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
Plano Fire-Rescue is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). Plano Fire-Rescue has been accredited continuously since 2001, going through the process five times.
CFAI is dedicated to assisting the fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world in achieving excellence through self-assessment and accreditation to provide continuous quality improvement and the enhancement of service delivery to their communities. The CFAI process is voluntary and provides an agency with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally and then works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment.
The process in achieving accreditation involves self-assessment, verification and validation through a peer assessment team site visit, and CFAI review and approval. Once the initial accreditation is achieved, the agency shows its commitment to continuous improvement through completion of an annual compliance report to document efforts. Once receiving accredited status, the agency’s self-assessment documents are verified and validated every five years. Employees from the Support Services Division under the direction of Assistant Chief Jeff Moberley and with the support of city management spent countless hours gathering information and exhibits from section chiefs and personnel and other city departments to include in the self-assessment.
Hightower honored by city
Myrtle Hightower, a pioneer in diversity programming in Plano, was honored recently with the Mary McLeod Bethune Award for Excellence in Education at Collin County NAACP’s 3rd Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon.
Hightower adds this recognition to a long list of accolades that includes Plano ISD 100 Heroes, having a Plano elementary school named after her and her late husband John, Collin County Living Legends also with John, and Texas Heroes for Children.
Hightower also celebrated her 100th birthday back on March 11.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
