Plano Fire Truck
Plano Fire Rescue

Plano Fire-Rescue was announced as the 2023 winner for the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

This is the fire department's first win since 2006.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

