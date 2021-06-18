Plano Fire-Rescue responded to a call concerning a house fire in the 1300 block of Sylvan Drive on Thursday evening, Capt. Peggy Harrell confirmed.
The fire was reportedly found in the garage by the resident, who promptly called 911 upon its discovery. No residents were injured, nor was the house structurally compromised.
“It might have been extending into the attic, but the guys got water on it pretty quickly and kept it contained to the garage,” Harrell said.
Pet vaccination drive
The Texas Coalition for Animal Protection will be conducting a quarterly vaccination drive at the Plano Animal Shelter from 10 a.m. to noon on June 26.
Through this temporary vaccine clinic, the shelter will offer walk-in rabies vaccines for $5, feline distemper and leukemia vaccines for $10 and canine influenza vaccines for $20, as well as other discount vaccines.
More information can be found online at texasforthem.org.
Textiles now recyclable
The city of Plano is partnering with World Wear Project, LLC in offering textile recycling.
Through this program, residents will be able to recycle old clothing, shoes, backpacks, linens and rags.
This city-sanctioned textile drop-off drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Christ United Methodist Church.
More information can be found online at plano.gov/1002/Electronics-Recycling.
