According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more children aged four and under die from drowning than any other cause of death. It is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for kids aged 5-14. That’s why Plano Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Children’s Health to provide life jackets and life-saving information during Water Safety Awareness Month in May.
The organizations will host a life jacket drive to supply the giveaway on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-noon at Jack Carter Pool (2601 Pleasant Valley Dr.). Donated life jackets must be new and coast guard approved. They can range from puddle jumpers to infant, child and adult small. The first 50 donors to donate two or more life jackets will get a swag bag.
The Plano Water Safety Fair will take place May 13 from 9 a.m.-noon at Jack Carter Pool. Youth participants will receive a free life jacket. Registration is required. Children’s Health and the city of Plano’s aquatics staff will be on site performing fittings and providing life-saving information and activities to ensure the start of a safe summer season. Visit planoparks.org or follow the department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the coming weeks for additional information and updates.
PTA members recognized
The Plano ISD Council of PTAs announced their Honorary Life Members and Extended Service Award recipients during a banquet on April 3. The awards honor volunteers who have selflessly committed time to make every child's potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children and are some of the most prestigious community volunteer awards.
Plano Police revive cold case
The Plano Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify a victim in a cold case murder investigation from 1996.
In January 1997, an unidentified Hispanic male was found dead in a field at the southwest corner of Highway 121 and Independence Parkway with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered the victim had been murdered in October 1996 in a home under construction in the Ridgeview Ranch subdivision, in the southeast corner of Independence Parkway and Ridgeview Drive, and his body was later dumped in the field.
The victim appeared to have been employed as a construction painter and may have been working in the area. He is described as an 18‐-30 years old Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-6 200 pounds.
Detectives have identified a 1996 missing person case that may be related. This subject of the missing person case is a young Hispanic construction worker who was known as Martin Trevino. He lived in the Fort Worth area and worked in new home construction in Plano. Trevino is believed to be from the Mexican states of either Tamaulipas (Reynosa), Chihuahua, or Guanajuato. Detectives are still working to identify any family members. At the time, he was not entered into any missing person databases.
The Plano Police Department is seeking any information regarding the identity of the murder victim and further details surrounding their death. Additionally, the department is seeking any information that would help confirm the identity of Trevino and learn the whereabouts of any of his family (whether living in the US or in Mexico).
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214‐373‐TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Any information related to this case can be directed to the Plano Police Department tip line at 972‐-941‐-2148 or Detective Aaron Benzick at aaronb@plano.gov.
