According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more children aged four and under die from drowning than any other cause of death. It is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for kids aged 5-14. That’s why Plano Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Children’s Health to provide life jackets and life-saving information during Water Safety Awareness Month in May.

The organizations will host a life jacket drive to supply the giveaway on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-noon at Jack Carter Pool (2601 Pleasant Valley Dr.). Donated life jackets must be new and coast guard approved. They can range from puddle jumpers to infant, child and adult small. The first 50 donors to donate two or more life jackets will get a swag bag.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

