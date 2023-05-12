roundup.jpg
On April 29 – 30, 2023, representatives of the Plano PD Honor Guard participated in the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial in Austin, Texas. The team of officers listed below represented our department and city at the ceremony and candlelight vigil honoring 77 Texas peace officers, corrections officers, and other sworn law enforcement personnel whose names were added to the Texas Peace Officer Memorial.

As always, our Honor Guard did a fantastic job of honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities.

