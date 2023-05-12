On April 29 – 30, 2023, representatives of the Plano PD Honor Guard participated in the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial in Austin, Texas. The team of officers listed below represented our department and city at the ceremony and candlelight vigil honoring 77 Texas peace officers, corrections officers, and other sworn law enforcement personnel whose names were added to the Texas Peace Officer Memorial.
As always, our Honor Guard did a fantastic job of honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities.
Honor Guard Team:
· Officer Eriksen
· Detective Martinez
· Detective Halpin
· Detective Casey
· Officer Harris
· Officer Soto
City launches STR survey
The city of Plano is seeking help in determining how short-term rental properties should be governed. Residents’ opinions will be used by city staff, a community-led task force, the planning and zoning commission and city council to craft policies about short-term rentals in Plano.
LifePath Systems, in partnership with the Collin County Texas Health and Human Services will be working with local law enforcement, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Health and Human Services, to provide free emotional support, trauma response, and the services of licensed clinicians to all those impacted by the tragedy. We grieve with the families affected by this senseless act of violence and the entire Allen community.
If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call 972-422-5939 or visit our website at www.LifePathSystems.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
