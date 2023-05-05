News.jpg
Plano Police Department

The Plano Police Department presented its 2023 First Quarter Lifesaving Award to Officers Jarvi, Robinson, Moreland, and Jones last week.

On March 3rd, 2023, at approximately 12:51 a.m., Officers Jarvi, Robinson, Moreland, and Jones responded to a shooting that had just occurred near W. Parker Road and Custer Road. Upon arrival, they located the victim, who was found to have sustained four gunshot wounds to his upper torso and extremities. The victim was bleeding profusely, and the four on-scene officers worked together to apply a tourniquet to the victim's right arm, attempted to pack the wounds with gauze, and applied multiple chest seals to his abdomen.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

