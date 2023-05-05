The Plano Police Department presented its 2023 First Quarter Lifesaving Award to Officers Jarvi, Robinson, Moreland, and Jones last week.
On March 3rd, 2023, at approximately 12:51 a.m., Officers Jarvi, Robinson, Moreland, and Jones responded to a shooting that had just occurred near W. Parker Road and Custer Road. Upon arrival, they located the victim, who was found to have sustained four gunshot wounds to his upper torso and extremities. The victim was bleeding profusely, and the four on-scene officers worked together to apply a tourniquet to the victim's right arm, attempted to pack the wounds with gauze, and applied multiple chest seals to his abdomen.
While en route to the hospital, the victim was declared clinically deceased and was resuscitated. The victim was again declared clinically dead while prepping for the operating room and was again resuscitated.
The emergency surgery was successful, and the victim survived his injuries. Medical staff present during the surgery advised that the victim would not have survived the incident or even the transport to the hospital if the first arriving officers had not provided the immediate and necessary emergency lifesaving measures that they did.
Atmos to perform gas maintenance
Atmos Energy will perform routine maintenance to safely remove natural gas now through Friday, May 12. The work is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the area of 707 K Avenue (northwest corner of East Plano Parkway and K Avenue).
This procedure is necessary and safe. It is a standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline. Residents in the area may hear a noise and smell mercaptan, a harmless odorant that gives natural gas its “rotten egg” scent may be present during the operation.
Atmos Energy customers will not experience any service interruption while the work is being performed. City staff, public officials, 911 operators and emergency responders have been advised.
City launches STR survey
The city of Plano is seeking help in determining how short-term rental properties should be governed. Residents’ opinions will be used by city staff, a community-led task force, the planning and zoning commission and city council to craft policies about short-term rentals in Plano.
