Plano Police Officer Rust represented Plano PD in the Guns and Hoses tournament held on Saturday in Allen to help families of fallen heroes.
The Plano Police Department celebrated her hard-fought victory. In addition to Rust’s win, she also received the award for Outstanding Female Boxer.
New traffic signal to enhance pedestrian safety
Drivers will find a different kind of traffic signal where the Bluebonnet Trail crosses Alma Drive. It's called a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon. This traffic control device is used only when needed, stopping traffic and allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely.
Pedestrians activate the signal by pushing a button at the crosswalk. The light flashes yellow signaling drivers to slow down and exercise caution before proceeding through the intersection. It then changes to solid red requiring all traffic on Alma Drive to stop. Remember, you must stop when the light is solid red. And then, after a set amount of time, the light changes to flashing red, where it can then be treated like a stop sign. Stop and proceed when clear.
Plano ISD celebrates Richardson’s Innovation Quarter
CCO Lesley Range-Stanton and Patrick Tanner, assistant superintendent for technology services attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting for the city of Richardson’s IQ Headquarters (The IQ HQ), in partnership with The University of Texas at Dallas. The newly modernized building is in the heart of the Richardson Innovation Quarter.
