Plano Police Officer Rust received the award for Outstanding Female Boxer.

 Plano Police Department

Plano Police officer wins boxing match

Plano Police Officer Rust represented Plano PD in the Guns and Hoses tournament held on Saturday in Allen to help families of fallen heroes.

