The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million.
The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape.
These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the maintenance costs associated with an older park. The project is a collaborative effort with Plano Independent School District and includes amenities critical to neighboring Davis Elementary School. The age and condition of the playground and pavilion structures will only cost more to maintain in the future if these renovations do not occur now.
Plano ISD returns to meal benefit application
The United States Department of Agriculture waiver that allowed Plano ISD to provide free meals to all students during the 2021-22 school year is set to expire. Plano ISD will resume charging for meals during the 2022-23 school year based on student eligibility for meal benefits. Meal benefit applications for families to complete are available at pisd.edu/mealprogram.
Prestonwood Christian Academy appoints new counselor lead
Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA) School System appointed Amber Beckles as the academy's new guidance and college/career counseling Lead.
Beckles has been a technology teacher in the Plano Campus Upper School for the past 15 years and has served as the department head for five years. As Guidance and College/Career Counseling Lead, Beckles will facilitate students' understanding of higher education's meaning and purpose and foster their intellectual and personal development toward academic success and lifelong learning.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
