Caddo Park renovation project approved 

The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million.

The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape.

These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the maintenance costs associated with an older park. The project is a collaborative effort with Plano Independent School District and includes amenities critical to neighboring Davis Elementary School. The age and condition of the playground and pavilion structures will only cost more to maintain in the future if these renovations do not occur now.  

