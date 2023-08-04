Plano water tower.png
City of Plano

With Texas reaching triple digit temperatures, the Plano Parks and Recreation Department encouraged dog owners to keep dogs off the hot concrete.

Temperatures of the asphalt can reach dangerous temperatures for dogs. As alternatives, Plano's parks, trails and neighborhoods have plenty of grassy spaces.


