With Texas reaching triple digit temperatures, the Plano Parks and Recreation Department encouraged dog owners to keep dogs off the hot concrete.
Temperatures of the asphalt can reach dangerous temperatures for dogs. As alternatives, Plano's parks, trails and neighborhoods have plenty of grassy spaces.
The parks and recreation department shared some tips with residents, including walking dogs early in the morning or in the evening, putting their paws in water to cool down, staying in shaded areas as they’re much cooler than direct sunlight and staying hydrated.
DART opens Silver Line digital open house
The Silver Line Digital Open House is open now and will run through Aug. 14. It provides the materials from the in-person charrette and public open house. You can review the materials, concepts, and big ideas and provide comments. Go to planocompplan.org/367/Digital-Open-House.
The comments gathered at the Digital Open House will be used to create the concept plans for the Silver Line Station Areas.
Plano ISD seeks part-time childcare providers
The Plano ISD Child Care Services Department is hiring, and multiple employment opportunities are available.
All opportunities are part time. Work hours are from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 2:30-6:00 p.m. on Friday. Plano ISD will offer training, competitive salaries, free childcare to employees and employee retention bonuses. The district is currently seeking applicants and hiring for the following positions:
Site managers
Assistant site managers
Activity specialists (college age, as well as high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply)
Operating at all Plano ISD Elementary School campuses, The PASAR program provides after-school child care for elementary school children ages 4-11.
