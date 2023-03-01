The 2023 Dallas Regional Science and Engineer Fair (DRSEF) took place on February 18, 2023 in-person at Centennial Hall, Fair Park in Dallas.
DRSEF holds an annual science fair for sixth-eighth grade (Junior Division) and 9th-12th grade (Senior Division) students from public, charter, private and home schools in Texas Education Agency Region 10. A total of 625 regional projects competed across both junior and senior divisions.
To be eligible to compete, students begin by entering the science fair at their local campus. The top campus and district winners advanced to this regional fair. Regional winners in first & second places advance to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair (TXSEF) at Texas A&M University in College Station, TX on March 24-25, 2023. Winning TXSEF projects advance to additional state and international competitions.
Plano ISD advanced a total of 258 projects (represented by 300 students) to DRSEF from our campus fairs to the Regional fair.
Plano Animal Shelter reopens
After weeks of being closed, the Plano Animal shelter has finally reopened.
On Jan. 17, a dog was identified as having a cough and was immediately placed in the shelter’s dog isolation ward. The following day, three more dogs with similar symptoms started treatment. Since then the shelter could not accept more dogs or release dogs to new families.
As of Feb. 21, Plano’s dogs have tested negative.
Man sentenced 20 years after Plano traffic fatality
On May 27, 2021, at about 6:23pm, Plano patrol officers responded to a reported serious injury crash that resulted in a fatality at southbound Dallas Parkway and Tennyson Pkwy.
The investigation determined Rayamond Caraway Jr (age 25) drove on Dallas Parkway at 67 mph, ran a red signal light, then crashed into two cars crossing Tennyson Pkwy. The impact killed Charles Rayford Brazil (age 57) and injured the other driver.
Through the investigation it was later determined that Caraway had a .377 Blood Alcohol Concentration (.08 is the legal limit) at the time of the crash. Caraway was charged with intoxication manslaughter, a felony 2 offense.
On Feb. 22, a jury found Caraway guilty of Manslaughter with a Deadly Weapon.
The jury decided the guilty verdict in 15 minutes, and after the sentencing phase, it took them another 15 minutes to determine the punishment.
Caraway was given 20 years, the maximum he could receive.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
