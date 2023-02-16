Community members are invited to celebrate the food, music and culture of Texas at Texas Forever Fest, sponsored by H-E-B and organized by Plano Arts and Events.
This year’s festival will take place on March 25 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Downtown Plano’s Haggard Park at 901 E. 15th Street.
It’s family friendly and free.
Bands will play Texas country and Americana music all day, with headliner Casey Donahew taking the main stage at 5 p.m. Texas native Donahew is a favorite on the country music scene, having racked up 21 number-one singles. The full lineup will be announced soon.
Line-dancing lessons, mechanical bull rides and calf-roping, quick-shoot cowboys and a trick roper will offer entertainment for all ages. Attendees can burn off excess energy in the free H-E-B Zone for all ages and the free Wild West Corral for kids. Texas natives and those who just got here as fast as they could can learn more about the state’s history and culture in the heritage area.
The application deadline to participate as a vendor is Friday, February 10. Apply at https://tx-plano-onlineforms.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/24610.
More information about the festival can be found at https://texasforeverfest.com/.
St. Andrew to host brain health seminar
The Second Act of St. Andrew Methodist Church, a retirement ministry for Plano’s retired community, invites members to a brain health seminar, featuring some of North Texas’ leading experts on the topic of brain health and aging. The seminar will take place on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to noon, in Smith Worship Center, St. Andrew Methodist, 5801 W. Plano Parkway. There is no cost for the seminar, but registration is required.
Speakers are Steven Small, Ph.D., M.D., dean of the School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at University of Texas at Dallas and professor at UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas; Kathy Shockley, M.A., L.N.H.A., program director, Alzheimer’s Association, Dallas and Northeast Texas; Anna Tseng, M.D., president of Neurology Consultants of Dallas; Mary Norman, M.D., geriatrician; and Alice Wong, community educator, Alzheimer’s Association. Topics include “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” “Inside the Black Box; The Neuroscience of Brain Health,” and “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body.” Additionally, mini classes focusing on body health will include a balance training class by Kathy Chamberlain, founder, Chamberlain School of Ballet, and a Tai Chi session by Michael Braitsch, P.T., D.P.T., owner and lead therapist, Tribe Wellness.
The day will begin with a light breakfast, and there will be four breakout rooms available for personal balance and memory screenings by trained professionals.
To register, visit https://www.standrewmethodist.org/thesecondact, and click on Brain Health Seminar.
New athletic coordinator appointed
At a Feb. 7 meeting, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees appointed Cody White as Plano Senior High School’s new athletic coordinator and head football coach.
White, who brings over 28 years of coaching experience with winning 4A and 5A athletic programs in Texas as well as a large independent school program in Tennessee, most recently served as athletic director and head football coach at Brentwood Academy. During his tenure there, he was a three-time Tennessee Football Coach of the Year. Under White’s leadership, the Brentwood athletic department won 39 team state championships in the state’s largest independent school classification since he joined in 2012. White’s proven success as a head football coach includes 2 district championships, 2 bi-district championships, 2 area championships, 4 regional championships, 1 quarter-final championship, 6 semi-final championships, 4 state championships and overall record of 138-49.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.