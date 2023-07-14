Plano Parks and Recreation is calling on artists of all levels, ages and abilities to create their own masterpiece depicting what parks and recreation in Plano means to them. It’s a part of National Park and Recreation Month’s “Where Community Grows” theme.
Residents can win prizes by submitting their masterpieces showing how they experience parks and recreation in Plano. Prizes include annual recreation passes, pool cabana rentals, giveaways and more. One special grand prize winner will have their artwork printed in the city's 2024 Summer Catalog.
The art contest deadline is 5 p.m. July 30. Only one submission will be allowed per person.
Age categories include:
Ages 5-12
Ages 13-18
Ages 19 and older
Mediums accepted include: pencil, chalk, paint, recycled items, digital and textiles.
Submissions must include the artist’s name, age category, contact information and a short description of their piece with the submitted artwork.
Email a high resolution photo of your artwork to parksinfo@plano.gov (Subject Line: Art Contest Submission)
Bring your creation to Plano Parks and Recreation’s main office (5901 Los Rios Blvd.) or any recreation center
Follow Plano Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram to see submissions and be inspired with fun facts and activity ideas for celebrating National Park and Recreation Month. Share your parks and recreation story by tagging the city and using #WhereCommunityGrows.
Plano residents encouraged to give feedback
This is the final week for feedback for the Street Design Standards. The plans will be discussed at the Monday, July 17 Planning & Zoning meeting. The public is welcome to attend and give comments in person. Email feedback to planocompplan@plano.gov or call (972) 941-7151.
