image2.jpeg

Officer Aaron White earned Rookie of the year

 Plano PD

On April 14, the Plano Police Department announced the recipients of its 48th Annual Awards to recognize the police officers and civilian employees who have excelled in making Plano’s neighborhoods safer and a more enjoyable place in which to live and work.

Here are this year’s recipients:

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments