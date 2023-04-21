On April 14, the Plano Police Department announced the recipients of its 48th Annual Awards to recognize the police officers and civilian employees who have excelled in making Plano’s neighborhoods safer and a more enjoyable place in which to live and work.
Here are this year’s recipients:
Sworn Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant M. Eadler
Officer of the Year – Detective S. Howell
Civilian Supervisor of the Year – Records Supervisor M. Kelly
Civilian of the Year – Senior Administrative Assistant D. Alvarez
Rookie of the Year – Officer Aaron White
Excellence in Problem Solving – Officer L. Garcia
Lifesaving Awards were received by Officer K. Bovre, Officer J. Britton, Officer M. Capra ,Officer B. Chapek, Officer K. Cobb, Officer A. Garcia, Officer R. Henderson, Officer J. Jarvi, Officer J. Lantrip, Officer I. Miller, Officer R. Pierce, Officer J. Privett, Officer J. Sadler, Officer K. Stockett, Officer A. White, Detective D. Beck, Detective J. Hoffman, Sergeant W. Dover, Sergeant R. Polite, Sergeant E. Thornton, Ms. T. Chu, Mr. T. Hoffman.
STEM Applications open
Applications are now open for the 2023 STEM Signing Day presented by The Boeing Company and powered by the Tallo App. All 2023 Plano ISD graduating seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university to pursue a program or degree in STEM are eligible to apply. Applications are due May 3, 2023.
