On Oct. 28, detectives with the Plano Police Burglary Unit arrested Charles Ray Gordon, a 42-year-old from Fort Worth, for an outstanding arrest warrant for a burglary committed in the 1800 block of East Spring Creek Pkwy.
Gordon was actively looking for an apartment to burglarize at the time of his arrest. Property from burglaries in Plano and surrounding areas was recovered from Gordon’s vehicle. Gordon is suspected in numerous apartment burglaries targeting Asian and Indian residences.
Plano’s Crime Prevention unit will come to your residence and complete a security survey for free upon request.
Fall into fitness
Residents are invited to participate in Plano Parks and Recreation’s Fall into Fitness competition.
Join the virtual fun run and see if you’re among the top competitors. Signup questions can be directed to Wendy Mora at wmora@plano.gov or at 972-208-8150.
Winter watering guidelines now in effect
Plano residents and businesses are asked to water a maximum of once per week from Nov. 1 to March 31.
Residential addresses with an odd number as their last digit water Tuesdays. Residential addresses with an even number as their last digit water Thursdays.
As HOA watering involves watering of their common areas, and in many cases the city of Plano right of way, all HOA watering and addresses ending in zero follow an even address watering schedule.
Residents are encouraged to turn off automatic sprinklers now that cooler weather has arrived, as most grasses go dormant until spring.
If watering is needed, sprinklers should run between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to avoid icing. Planting cool season grasses, such as rye or fescue, is discouraged. These grasses require extra water during winter. Excessive water runoff and watering during rain, ice or snow is prohibited.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
