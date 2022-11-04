Police Report Graphic
On Oct. 28, detectives with the Plano Police Burglary Unit arrested Charles Ray Gordon, a 42-year-old from Fort Worth, for an outstanding arrest warrant for a burglary committed in the 1800 block of East Spring Creek Pkwy. 

Gordon was actively looking for an apartment to burglarize at the time of his arrest. Property from burglaries in Plano and surrounding areas was recovered from Gordon’s vehicle. Gordon is suspected in numerous apartment burglaries targeting Asian and Indian residences.  

