National Drug Take Back in Plano was huge, as the Plano Police Department collected over 1,800 pounds – 82 boxes of medication.
Plano police officers, CAPPs, volunteers and school locations joined the department in helping take back prescription drugs.
Here are the breakdown by school and the overall total:
Plano Senior High collected 29 boxes at 751 pounds.
Plano East collected 10 boxes at 201 pounds.
Plano West collected 25 boxes at 543 pounds.
Clark High School collected 18 boxes at 403 pounds.
Bricks of honor
The Donor Recognition Plaza at Memorial Park is coming soon!
Construction on the donor recognition plaza is now complete and the blank bricks have been placed. Donor bricks will be placed twice a year prior to Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Visit planobricksofhonor.org.
For information on ordering memorial bricks for installation in 2023.
Believe in the Dream
Art and Writing submissions for the 2022-2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Diversity Celebration are now open. Students are encouraged to create a work of art, poem, or essay inspired by this year's theme.
Entries are due Nov. 29.
More information can be found through Plano ISD schools.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
