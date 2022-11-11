Takeback.jpg

Over 1,800 pounds of medication were recovered from residents at an annual drug takeback day. 

 Courtesy of the Plano Police Department

Takeback recap

National Drug Take Back in Plano was huge, as the Plano Police Department collected over 1,800 pounds – 82 boxes of medication.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

