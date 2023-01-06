Oak Point rec center
City of Plano

Registration for Plano Parks and recreation’s Winter-Spring 2023 classes is open. Dance, take an exercise class, brush up on computer skills, paint, camp under the stars, hike or learn to draw. Residents can also get a jump start on spring break and summer camps. Interested residents can search for classes and activities at Plano Recreation online, view the catalog online or visit any recreation facility or library for a hard copy of the catalog. Classes begin the week of January 9.

Student experiment to be sent to space

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments