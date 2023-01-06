Registration for Plano Parks and recreation’s Winter-Spring 2023 classes is open. Dance, take an exercise class, brush up on computer skills, paint, camp under the stars, hike or learn to draw. Residents can also get a jump start on spring break and summer camps. Interested residents can search for classes and activities at Plano Recreation online, view the catalog online or visit any recreation facility or library for a hard copy of the catalog. Classes begin the week of January 9.
Student experiment to be sent to space
Collin College students Henry Elmendorf and Stefano Sacripanti are having their experiment sent to space!
The experiment, “Does microgravity affect the formation of symbiotic relationships between soy and rhizobium?”, was selected to fly to the International Space Station as part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). Learn more about the experiment and its upcoming journey here: http://ow.ly/F8YI50M9uGr
Two Plano ISD teachers on the rise!
Two Plano teachers were announced as winners of the second annual ‘Teachers On The Rise program,’ recognizing their above-and-beyond efforts to help students succeed.
Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed of Plano East Senior High School will each receive a $100 Market Street gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominated the winning teachers will also receive a $50 American Express gift card.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
