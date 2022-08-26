Parr Library.jpg
City of Plano

Parr Library receives roofing and waterproofing replacement  

Parr Library’s roof is at the end of its life and must be replaced to protect the contents of the building before significant damage occurs. The roof will use just under $578,000 of the 2021-22 Library Facilities Community Investment Program (CIP). 
 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

