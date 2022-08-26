Parr Library receives roofing and waterproofing replacement
Parr Library’s roof is at the end of its life and must be replaced to protect the contents of the building before significant damage occurs. The roof willusejust under $578,000 of the 2021-22 Library Facilities Community Investment Program (CIP).
City adds four 9-1-1 command post workstations
Four 9-1-1 command post workstations are being added to the city's alternate site to expand call-taking capacity. These workstations must be purchased from Plano's current contractor to connect to the city's existing system. Hardware, software, extended warranties and services are included with the workstations for the price of $135,500.
The alternate site is used when calls surge during citywide emergencies, like the recent winter storms.Ifthe city'smain 9-1-1isdamaged, the 9-1-1 teamwillbeable topivot to the alternate site seamlessly until the main site is restored.
Almost $175,000 will be used for landscape architect professional services to develop a plan set that will address accessibility, lighting and electrical design. This work to create a set of construction documents must occur to implement the renovation project. The project location is along Alma Drive between Legacy Drive and Baxter Drive at Spicewood Drive.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.