In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council will consider an ordinance authorizing the removal of a school zone designation along Los Rios Boulevard and Los Robles Drive, by Dooley Elementary School.
This proposed ordinance was drafted after a citizen requested review of the school zone for its perceived lack of pedestrian presence. If approved, this ordinance would become effective immediately.
Battle of the Badges
Plano’s annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off July 5 and runs through July 10.
Early next month, the Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue will participate in a friendly competition to raise awareness that blood donors are in short supply. Participants who give blood are invited to vote by donating on behalf of their favorite “badge”. This event is sponsored by Carter BloodCare, and eligible blood donors will receive a special Battle of the Badges t-shirt while supplies last.
PISD expenditures approved
In its Tuesday meeting, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees approved the following expenditures:
$1.4 million for an annual subscription of TEAMS, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software used by the district for business and student management
$880,000 for the purchase of districtwide software used for course instruction and teaching assistance
$348,000 for the two-year purchase of materials for a dyslexia educational program
$250,000 for the purchase of phone service from Verizon
$246,000 for the three-year purchase of a student data platform
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
