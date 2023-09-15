Shiloh overhaul

Construction workers pictured amid Shiloh Road expansion project

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

The Shiloh Road Expansion from 14th Street to Park Boulevard includes widening the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided thoroughfare. The project includes the addition of:

  • dedicated bike lanes
  • sidewalk replacement
  • installation of a bridge over Stream 2D8
  • storm sewer system improvements
  • water line replacement
  • traffic signal improvements
  • streambank stabilization at the bridge
  • floodplain mitigation
  • street lights along the corridor

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments