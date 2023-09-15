The Shiloh Road Expansion from 14th Street to Park Boulevard includes widening the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided thoroughfare. The project includes the addition of:
dedicated bike lanes
sidewalk replacement
installation of a bridge over Stream 2D8
storm sewer system improvements
water line replacement
traffic signal improvements
streambank stabilization at the bridge
floodplain mitigation
street lights along the corridor
The project is more than half-way through construction and expected completion is the end of 2023. Call 972-941-7152 for more details.
Clear the Shelters results in 226 adoptions
The Plano Animal Shelter wrapped up its 2023 Clear the Shelters event. During the month of August, the shelter found forever homes for 79 dogs, 136 cats, eight cockatiels, two geese, a rabbit, a tortoise and a chicken.
Plano ISD students among top 300 in science competition
The following Plano ISD middle school students have been named to Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge Top 300 competitors:
Beckett Mattern, seventh grade, Haggard Middle School
Shruti Paul, seventh grade, Schimelpfenig Middle School
Hiruni Wansapura, seventh grade, Robinson Middle School
Aika Saadiq, eighth grade, Wilson Middle School
Ana Spiride, eighth grade, Rice Middle School
Jessica Zhang, eighth grade, Rice Middle School
On September 20, 30 of the top 300 will be selected as finalists to present their research projects and compete in STEM challenges in Washington D.C.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.