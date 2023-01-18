Plano City Hall.jpg

Plano’s State of the City is slated for 5:30 Feb. 9 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts. The event will celebrate 150 years of Plano as well as discussing the future of Plano.

The Plano Faces Fair will be open pre- and post-event from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

