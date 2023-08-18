Are you a member of a volunteer group looking for a project? Sign up for the Love Where You Live Fall Service Day. Plano’s Best Neighborhood’s Love Where You Live program home inspections are currently underway in Village Creek to determine service day projects.
Love Where You Live Fall Service Day is slated to occur at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Groups will adopt a project in the Village Creek neighborhood and help with a variety of minor home repairs as needed by residents. This may include landscaping, painting, fence repair and more. Help with litter clean-up and curb painting is also needed. Individuals and groups are welcome to register. Send questions to lwyl@plano.gov.
City to host budget town hall
The Plano’s August Town Hall meeting has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Participate in person, remotely via phone and online using Facebook. For those looking to watch the meeting without asking questions, you can find the meeting live-streamed on the Plano TV webpage and on the City's Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.
Sign up for the City of Plano Teletownhall online and receive an invitation call when the meeting starts.
For those joining in person, the meeting will be held at the Plano Municipal Center (1520 K Ave) in the Senator Florence Shapiro Council Chambers.
All Libraries closed for staff development
All libraries and book drops will be closed August 22 for staff development. Online resources and eLibrary will be available. Libraries will reopen Wednesday, August 23 at 9 a.m.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
