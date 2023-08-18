News.png
Are you a member of a volunteer group looking for a project? Sign up for the Love Where You Live Fall Service Day. Plano’s Best Neighborhood’s Love Where You Live program home inspections are currently underway in Village Creek to determine service day projects.

Love Where You Live Fall Service Day is slated to occur at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

