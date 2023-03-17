Plano residents can expect some intersection improvements throughout the city. Major items approved during the March 13 city council meeting include:
Plano Parkway and K Avenue Intersection
Turn lanes, a traffic signal, water lines, and sidewalk and trail improvements are part of this $382,600 project at the Plano Parkway and K Avenue. When complete the intersection will have two left-turn lanes, three thru lanes and one right-turn lane in all four approaches. Approximately 800 linear feet of the existing 8-inch water line along K Avenue will be replaced. The changes will reduce traffic delays and improve pedestrian access.
Custer Road and Ridgeview Drive Intersection
A dedicated right-turn lane will be added to the westbound direction at the northeast corner of the intersection at Custer Road and Ridgeview Drive in Allen. The location requires an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between Allen and Plano. The new right-turn lane makes the intersection have three through lanes in the westbound direction instead of two. This improvement will lead to peak efficiency with less congestion for motorists in both cities.
This is one of five intersection locations included in the City of Plano's Project 7571. The other Plano-only locations are Ohio Drive at Park Boulevard, Custer Road at USA Drive, Custer Road at Ridgeview Drive and 18th Street at Jupiter Road.
Park Boulevard from Coit Road to Jupiter Road
In July 2009, an Advance Funding Agreement (AFA) between the City of Plano and the Texas Department of Transportation established cost sharing for intersection improvements on Park Boulevard from Coit Road to Jupiter Road. We are making signal modifications, removing road humps, maximizing left-turn lane lengths and adding right-turn lanes. Dual left-turn lanes will be installed at Coit Road, Custer Road, Alma Drive, K Avenue and Jupiter Road.
Costs are allocated based on 80% federal funding for construction up to the maximum obligated amount and 20% from local match contributions. Should project costs exceed federal funding, the City of Plano is responsible for the remaining costs. The original agreement allocated $1,877,677 in federal funding for preliminary engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction costs.
In June 2022, the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) modified this project and approved an additional $900,000 toward the total construction cost. This agenda item is the new agreement that must be completed at the same duration as the original agreement. These funds will be immediately applied to construction expenses. The project is under contract and expected to complete in summer 2023.
City of Plano and police to host panel on fentanyl crisis
The Plano Police Department invites community members to learn about how the recent fentanyl crisis has affected Plano while gaining access to available resources to help keep themselves, their families and the community safe.
The event is slated for 6:30 p.m. March 30 at the Plano Event Center.
Registration is not required.
The event will include Mark Gamber, city of Plano Medical Director and Emergency Room Physician; Guy Baker, DEA and assistant special agent in charge; John-Mark Meulman, Collin County substance abuse program administrator; Laura Zimmer, Plano ISD counseling services director and a parent of a fentanyl victim.
The Great American Cleanup
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.