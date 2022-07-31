New applications for rental assistance to close Aug. 5
Collin County is eligible for direct federal funding from the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), included in the latest COVID-19 relief package from Congress.
On Dec. 6, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the new $25 billion emergency rental assistance program authorized under the year-end COVID-19 relief and omnibus spending package.
Collin County has received $17,440,494.80 of these funds. Plano and Frisco received funds directly from the U.S. Treasury Department as well. Collin County has signed interlocal agreements with Allen and McKinney to provide those cities funding to run similar programs.
The Collin County and city of Allen programs are closing to all NEW applications effective Aug. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. The U.S. Treasury has ordered all future rent payments to not exceed Sept. 30, 2022. This means that eligible applicants may only receive future rent through Sept. 30, 2022 and will not be eligible for an award of future rent for Oct. 1, 2022 and beyond. For the other city’s programs listed below, check their application webpages for their final deadlines.
Cottonwood Creek Trail and Oak Point Park Trail Connection
This $800,000 project fills the gap between Cottonwood Creek trail and Oak Point Park trail. The 12-foot wide trail will extend over a quarter mile from the underpass of Los Rios Boulevard to the eastern trail of the Oak Point Nature Preserve. Pedestrian lighting for the underpass and gabion mattresses for the adjacent headwalls are part of the work. Cottonwood Creek Trail connects to the Trails of Glenwood, Windmill Country and the City of Allen. The connection is vital to regional connectivity in southwest Collin County. Funding for the project is from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Parks Improvement Community Investment Programs (CIPs).
Bridge Repairs Phase III
Repair of bridge decks, approach slabs, railings, sidewalks and channel erosion are part of this $2.4 million project. The bridges are in more than 30 locations across the City and must be addressed to prevent more deterioration. Funds to cover the repairs are from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Street Improvement CIPs.
Horizontal Grinder
A new horizontal grinder is being ordered for the City’s compost operations. The $1.25 million machine has an estimated delivery of 12 months. It replaces the current grinder at the Custer Road facility, which must be replaced due to age and maintenance costs. Once materials are ground, they are hauled to the Melissa site to be processed into mulch, compost and soil blends marketed as Texas Pure Products. Converting these materials into garden nutrients extends the life of the landfill.
2022 Citywide Traffic Count Program
The Engineering department relies on citywide traffic count data for traffic studies, coordinated timing, signal metrics, traffic modeling, long-range planning and economic analysis. Collection of data costs $460,000. This project collects 7-day and 24-hour traffic volume counts on 324 roadway segments. It also measures morning, midday and evening intersection turning movement counts at 280 intersections. Files containing traffic count data will be provided to incorporate into the City’s GIS system. Up-to-date traffic timing plans reduce delays, fuel use and emissions.
