A crisis negotiation between police and a Plano man escalated as the resident in crisis allegedly shot a police officer, then ended as the man fatally shot himself.
This incident took place Thursday before 11 a.m. at the Camden Legacy Creek apartment complex in the 6400 block of Ohio Drive and continued through the afternoon.
The incident started when the occupant called 911 and made “very concerning comments” to the dispatcher. Police said he shot at the officer as the officer drove by the complex in a Chevrolet Tahoe, for which the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.
Public Information Officer David Tilley said the injuries are non-life threatening, and that the officer is in stable condition.
In response, personnel dispatched to the scene Plano’s Emergency Services Unit, which includes a SWAT team, bomb squad and crisis negotiators. Tilley said that SWAT was not required to exert any deadly force during the course of the standoff.
