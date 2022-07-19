Plano Police Department officers responded to five aggravated assault reports and two robbery calls in the past week, according to community crime map data.

The first of the aggravated assault reports took place at 12:01 a.m. July 12, at a home on the 5900 block of Glendower Lane.

At 12:15 p.m. July 12, officers responded to an aggravated assault at a restaurant on the 2300 block of southbound Central Expressway. 

At 4:40 p.m. July 12, an aggravated assault report was taken at an apartment complex at the 6400 block of Ohio Drive.

At 7:13 p.m. July 12, officers responded to an aggravated assault on the 800 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy.

And at 10:09 p.m. July 12, officers responded to an aggravated assault on a roadway on the 900 block of southbound Central Expressway.

Officers also responded to a robbery in a parking lot on the 800 block of E. Parker Road.

At 8:35 p.m. July 14, officers responded to a robbery at a department store on the 1700 block of northbound Dallas Parkway.

Other major incidents of note from July 11-18 were:

- At 7:43 p.m. July 14, a theft from an apartment building was reported on the 6000 block of Water Street.

- At 4 p.m. July 14, a burglary was reported from a commercial building on the 2400 block of Coit Road.

- At 1 p.m. July 14, a theft from a building was reported from a speciality store on the 800 block of northbound Central Expressway.

- At 5 p.m. July 13, a theft was reported at a gas station on the 6400 block of W. Park Blvd.

- At 4:56 p.m. July 13, a home burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Tree Farm Drive.

- At 5:17 a.m. a burglary at a speciality store was reported on the 5000 block of K. Ave.

- At midnight July 13, a burglary at a construction site was reported on the 8100 block of Windrose Ave.

- At 8 a.m. July 12, a theft from a department store was reported on the 2600 block of Preston Road.

- At 4:07 a.m. July 12, a burglary from an apartment complex was reported on the 1000 block of E. 15th Place.

