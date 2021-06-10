Construction is about to begin on the next street overlay project located on Windhaven Parkway from Dallas North Tollway to the west city limit and Parker Road from Preston Road to Independence Parkway.
In preparation for the work, the contractor performed a “level-up” with a base asphalt material to provide a smooth surface for the overlay to be installed over. Motorists will see what looks like several asphalt patches along the limits of the project until the ultra-thin overlay is installed which is planned for mid-June on Windhaven Parkway and early July on Parker Road.
The ultra-thin overlay provides lots of benefits, including quick construction time of weeks instead of months, the elimination of water intrusion into the road base, a smoother drive and better aesthetics by creating one complete and consistent roadway surface along the length of the project.
Plans are also underway for additional ultra-thin overlays throughout the city’s major roadway network.
