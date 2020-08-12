Street improvement projects under the proposed Community Investment Program for the upcoming year are expected to cost a total of $87.6 million, according to a Monday evening presentation to the Plano City Council.
The projects include street construction, street capacity improvements and street design.
Engineering Director Caleb Thornhill outlined projects that would be included in the spending.
The street construction projects listed include reconstruction on Parker Road, which extends from Roundrock Trail to Custer Road, and a widening project on Shiloh Road from East Park Boulevard to near 14th Street.
The presentation showed $13.2 million going to street capacity improvements. Thornhill said this typically includes creating left and right turn lanes as a result of congestion or safety concerns. Those projects included corridor improvements on Park Boulevard, Parker Road and Legacy Drive.
“Obviously we’ll have coordination to make sure we don’t have intersections that are close to each other closed at the same time,” Thornhill said. “But we’ve had these on the books for a while and definitely need the improvements.”
He said the corridor projects on the three streets were in different phases but that they were anticipated to be under construction at some point next year.
“We are going to make an attempt to stagger those,” he said.
Thornhill said the improvements on Park Boulevard would probably start within the next month.
Thornhill mentioned an intersection improvement at Preston Road and the President George Bush Turnpike in his presentation. He said one of the result of the COVID-19 pandemic was that traffic had been lighter.
“So we’ve been able to accomplish more work than we typically would with traffic,” he said.
Public Works Director Jerry Cosgrove also discussed expenditures for street projects as part of the proposed Community Investment Program. About $9.6 million from the capital maintenance fund is allocated to arterial concrete repair, and about $8.7 million is set for residential streets and alleyways from the same fund, according to the presentation.
Approximately $3.2 million is slated for arterial concrete repair from bond funds, and $5.2 million in bond funds is listed to go to residential street and alley replacement, according to the presentation.
The Public Works Department is also slated to conduct a street condition inventory, Cosgrove said, which will cost about $200,000. Cosgrove said an inventory had been done four years ago.
“We’re going to do it again and hopefully get a better idea of how our streets are either improving or not improving,” Cosgrove said.
The city has scheduled a budget work session for 8 a.m. Saturday. The meeting agenda includes a request for public input on the budget and Community Investment Program.
