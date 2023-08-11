Tattoo.png

A 2-D artist of several mediums, Ryan Dawson has proposed his first tattoo studio near Parker and US 75. Dawson has eight years of experience in the tattoo industry. 

To Plano Planning and Zoning Chair David Downs, the perception of tattoos has shifted from a stigma to a means of self expression.

At a Monday meeting of the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission, Randy, Roy and Ryan Dawson proposed a family-owned tattoo studio, 2 Groovy Studio, to be located at 301 W Parker Road, Suite 213. While the business falls in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, tattoo and permanent cosmetics businesses are required to be at a minimum 1,000 feet from any residential district. The proposed studio is 936 feet and 617 feet from the two nearest residential districts.


