To Plano Planning and Zoning Chair David Downs, the perception of tattoos has shifted from a stigma to a means of self expression.
At a Monday meeting of the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission, Randy, Roy and Ryan Dawson proposed a family-owned tattoo studio, 2 Groovy Studio, to be located at 301 W Parker Road, Suite 213. While the business falls in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, tattoo and permanent cosmetics businesses are required to be at a minimum 1,000 feet from any residential district. The proposed studio is 936 feet and 617 feet from the two nearest residential districts.
When the city notified residents of the proposed business, no one replied within a two-mile radius. However, 29 residents responded in favor to the studio citywide, while two expressed opposition.
Downs recommended future discussion regarding regulation on permanent body cosmetics in Plano, as the current standards were implemented in 2001.
Randy and Roy Dawson, two of the applicants, told the planning and zoning commission that the proposed studio will bring a creative service to the city, helping more community members express themselves. Steve Soltis, Ryan Dawson’s uncle, told the comission that Ryan had gained a large following for his artistic skill, including from some NFL players.
Ryan told the commission that the studio will be appointment only, and there will be a strict age verification to prevent minors from getting tattoos.
“It’s always exciting to see young people with entrepreneurial spirit,” Commissioner Michael Bronsky said.
Following a unanimous recommendation for approval, the Plano City Council will review the proposed business at a future meeting.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.