Paramedics within Plano Fire-Rescue are working at the southern border this month to assist with emergency medical calls. According to the department, paramedics are responding to some calls related to COVID-19 and heat exhaustion.
Plano Fire-Rescue and McCallen border officials assisted a woman in Penitas Sunday night after she was found unconscious in weather over 100 degrees. According to the city of Plano, the woman was part of a group of people walking over the border.
According to paramedic and Fire Lieutenant Brad McCutcheon, Plano paramedics were already assisting in emergency calls when the woman was found in need of help.
“Our ambulance was down there as part of a 12-day deployment,” he said. “They're working out of a fire station in the area just like they would here.”
The woman was treated at a local hospital for heat exhaustion.
According to Homeland Security, undocumented people crossing the southern border will no longer be detained by U.S. officials. Individuals are reportedly being sent home. The measure came in response to COVID-19.
