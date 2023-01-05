As Plano rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world.
Texas Health Presbyterian Plano staff celebrated with Abigail Quintana and Jeremiah Castaneda, as they had the hospital’s first child of 2023.
“Every time I would talk to someone in the hospital, I would find a way to squeeze it in there because it's a nice little bragging right to have,” Castaneda said.
Luna Grace Castaneda was born Jan. 1 at 6:28 a.m., weighing eight pounds and 2.9 ounces, measuring 20 inches long.
“It was a long process, but now that I'm home, it seems like it happened in a flash,” Quintana said. “Everyone was so helpful, and they tried to make it as easy as possible. Luna is doing great. She's sleeping right now and just got fed.”
Texas Health Presbyterian Plano staff gave the mother a gift basket with newborn essentials including diapers, bottles, clothes, and a stuffed animal.
While the couple celebrated the hospital’s first baby of 2023, Luna was expected to arrive Jan. 9.
“We were expecting this to be our last weekend baby free, and next thing you know, she's in the hospital, and Sunday morning, Luna's here,” Castaneda said.
Now that the new parents have been discharged from the hospital, Quintana said she plans to get rest after the process.
“We are going to wear this like a badge of honor,” Castaneda said. “We really can't wait to tell her that story once she's older.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
