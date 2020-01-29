Adrienne Mageors knew something was wrong with her daughter Lucy when she refused to eat as a newborn. After a pediatrician appointment, Lucy was diagnosed with a brain injury at just seven days old.
Mageors said she remembers noticing Lucy’s hands twitching. Along with her husband, sports radio show host Cory, Mageors took Lucy to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas to find answers. According to a pediatrician, Lucy had been struggling with seizures. After an MRI, they were left with even more questions.
Lucy was diagnosed with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE,) a brain injury that occurs when the brain does not receive enough oxygen. Given an anti-seizure medication, the Mageors were told to hold off on anything else in the meantime.
"We were told to just wait and see, which is really tough – as a parent – to hear that," Mageors said.
Lucy made visible progress in her speech and cognition. But when the Mageors asked their doctor for an EEG, a test that measures brain waves, the results showed signs of a rare form of epilepsy called electrographic status epilepticus (ESES.)
Again in 2018, the Mageors were told to wait and observe their daughter.
The instructions to hold off did not sit well with Mageors. Instead, she called her sister, a medical professional in Memphis, seeking advice about contacts in the field.
"I just feel like that mom-gut is a real thing, and if something doesn't sit right and it just doesn't feel right, just keep looking, keep asking questions," Mageors said.
She was directed to pediatric epileptologist, Elia Pestana Knight of Cleveland Clinic, who coincidentally wrote a research paper on ESES the same week Lucy was born.
Mageors was able to meet with Knight just four weeks later. After a slow-moving process at home, Mageors was surprised with the speed and thoroughness at Cleveland Clinic.
Lucy was confirmed to have ESES and received treatment that greatly relieved her symptoms. After a while, she was taken off the new medicine and her progress slowed.
Knight, along with colleague Dr. Andrew Zeft, then began administering a blood plasma product called intravenous immune globulin. Lucy again showed dramatic progress.
Mageors is no stranger to the complexities and mysteries of the medical field. She wants parents to understand that not all seizures look the same. She also wants to tell parents to trust their instincts and not be afraid to seek other opinions.
"So what if you call the doctor 15 times? It's better to be aware and educated," Mageors said.
Lucy's EEG is not yet clean, but she shows significant progress in her cognitive and physical capabilities. According to Adrienne, Lucy often picks out her own glasses as a way to express herself.
