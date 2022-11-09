Police lights - Vault photo

After previously closing three times for vandalism, Plano Parks and Recreation reopened the restroom at Jack Carter Monday morning, and found more vandalism Tuesday.

The Plano Police Department indicated that minors are responsible for the vandalism.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments