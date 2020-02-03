Robin Reeves remembers when Plano had only 70,000 people and no stand-alone recreation center. The year was 1983, and Reeves was the new park planner for Plano Parks and Recreation.
Since then Plano has seen a population growth three times its size in the 1980s along with dozens of miles of trails and four recreation centers. Reeves said he worked with the department to create these new spaces for a growing community.
Now, after 36 years with the department, Reeves has retired. Former Park Services Manager Ron Smith will be transitioning into the role this month. According to a city release, Reeves managed the design and construction of $267 million worth of parks and recreation projects.
Reeves said his early days with the department felt like being around a small family.
"It didn't take me very long to realize I had come to work at a good place," he said.
At Parks and Recreation, Reeves helped create 31 parks in the city of Plano, but he does not take credit for them.
“It takes lots of people working together to get those things done, it takes a good City Council and park wards and citizens that support bond programs and those kinds of things that have allowed Plano to build all those parks and facilities,” Reeves said.
Reeves said he feels good about where the department is and where it is headed. He's just glad he had a hand in it.
“One of the things I'm proudest of in that just that you can go out any Saturday and see all the kids that are playing on soccer fields or baseball fields around town or the people who are out on trails or the people using the recreation centers or the senior center, those kinds of things,” Reeves said.
Reeves said Plano has won a national gold medal for its Parks and Recreation Department four times. No other cities in Texas have received the medal.
Additionally, Reeves said, “we've been an accredited agency longer than anyone else in the country now, and in the last few years the Trust for Public Land has ranked Plano as the best parks system in Texas.”
“I know Ron will continue that standard of excellence,” he added.
Even though the city and the Parks and Recreation Department have grown in his 36 years, Reeves said the atmosphere at the department has not changed.
“People who work in Parks and Recreation still say it feels like a big family, and it still is. It's just a little bit bigger than it was in the past," Reeves said.
