City of Plano

The North Texas Aquatics Association (NTAA) named the City of Plano’s Parks and Recreation Department the 2022 Agency of the Year for its outstanding aquatic venues. The Department was also awarded NTAA’s 2022 Program of the Year Award for the Adapted FlowRider classes offered at Jack Carter Pool each summer.

The Agency of the Year Award recognizes an agency’s community impact through its programs, quality of life and wellness, and safety and innovation. The Program of the Year Award highlights a program that has significantly impacted youth and families within a community. The NTAA consists of 71 agency members which include 39 North Texas Municipal Parks and Recreation agencies throughout Dallas, Ft. Worth and surrounding neighbors.

