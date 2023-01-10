The North Texas Aquatics Association (NTAA) named the City of Plano’s Parks and Recreation Department the 2022 Agency of the Year for its outstanding aquatic venues. The Department was also awarded NTAA’s 2022 Program of the Year Award for the Adapted FlowRider classes offered at Jack Carter Pool each summer.
The Agency of the Year Award recognizes an agency’s community impact through its programs, quality of life and wellness, and safety and innovation. The Program of the Year Award highlights a program that has significantly impacted youth and families within a community. The NTAA consists of 71 agency members which include 39 North Texas Municipal Parks and Recreation agencies throughout Dallas, Ft. Worth and surrounding neighbors.
Plano’s Recreation Division has made great strides in expanding its services to underserved populations in recent years. Aquatic offerings like adapted FlowRider lessons, traditional learn-to-swim classes, and Sensory Friendly Days for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) continue to grow in popularity. Plano Parks & Recreation gained its reputation for excellence over the years in large part due to its history of quality aquatic classes, Director Ron Smith said. A top provider for Red Cross Learn to Swim classes, the Department trains thousands of children and adults each year to be safe in, on and around the water, he said.
“More than 13,000 individuals benefitted from the Department’s aquatics offerings in 2022, with 86 percent of them being Plano residents,” Smith said. “Working together with our community to improve the health and well-being of all is key to everything we do.
One of only five agencies nationwide to maintain national accreditation status for more than 25 years, Plano Parks and Recreation continues to serve as a model for park systems across the country. The system has been ranked Number One in Texas by the Trust for Public Land since 2015, serving more than 1 million patrons annually with a variety of classes and programs for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. For more information about Plano Parks & Recreation, please visit www.planoparks.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
