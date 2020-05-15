The Plano Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday released new guidelines for its recreation centers, trails and parks.
Most restrictions will stay in place through June 15, though members of some recreation centers will have the chance to attend beginning June 1. Centers cleared for opening include the Aquatic Center and Carpenter Park, Liberty, Oak Point and Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Centers.
The buildings will operate under CDC-approved guidelines, according to the city. Safety measures like face coverings for staff members and floor decals enforcing social distancing will be in place.
“Locker rooms will not be accessible until authorized by the governor. Not all fitness equipment will be available,” the release read.
In an announcement from the parks and recreation department, officials said restrictions will be reevaluated as health authorities clear the way.
“As public health officials ease restrictions, additional recreation center amenities will be reopened,” the department announced.
Sam Johnson Recreation Center, designed for those over 50 years old, will remain closed until further notice.
According to the department, the center “will not reopen until there is confirmation from state and local public health officials that there is no widespread community transmission of COVID-19.”
Summer camps and classes in the month of June have been canceled. In a move to halt the threat of the virus, the department closed outdoor pools until the fall.
“The safety of our patrons and employees is our number one consideration," the city wrote. "If we were going to open our outdoor pools for the summer, we would do so only if we felt we could comply with the recommended health and safety guidance of the CDC, the national aquatics associations, and other public health organizations.”
Opening indoor pools instead of outdoor will save Plano approximately $600,000 according to calculations by the city.
While neighborhood and larger parks and trails are open, the parks and recreation department is still deploying monitors to ensure people are following social distancing guidelines.
“We understand the seriousness of this decision and how this will impact so many of our residents,” Director of Parks and Recreation Ron Smith said. “But in the interest of public safety and where we are right now in our fight against the coronavirus, we feel this is the right decision.”
