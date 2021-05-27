Parks
File photo

Plano Parks and Recreation now ranks #1 in Texas and #15 in the United States, based on the Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore.

The ParkScore is based on five characteristics of an effective park system: access, investment, acreage, amenities and equity. According to the new 2021 report, 78% of Plano residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.

Plano has 85 parks, 98 miles of trails, five recreation centers and nine public pools.

The ranking is the latest in a long list of accolades for Plano’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The department is a four-time recipient of the National Recreation and Parks Association’s coveted National Gold Medal award honoring public park and recreation programs worldwide that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices. Plano Parks and Recreation is nationally accredited since 1994 and is a Tree City USA since 1989.

