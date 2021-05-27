Plano Parks and Recreation now ranks #1 in Texas and #15 in the United States, based on the Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore.
The ParkScore is based on five characteristics of an effective park system: access, investment, acreage, amenities and equity. According to the new 2021 report, 78% of Plano residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.
Plano has 85 parks, 98 miles of trails, five recreation centers and nine public pools.
The ranking is the latest in a long list of accolades for Plano’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The department is a four-time recipient of the National Recreation and Parks Association’s coveted National Gold Medal award honoring public park and recreation programs worldwide that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices. Plano Parks and Recreation is nationally accredited since 1994 and is a Tree City USA since 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.