As Plano Parks & Recreation Department prepares for another busy summer, staff will host a series of hiring events starting next month in an effort to fill the much-needed positions that are so integral to summer fun in Plano.

The first event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m.-noon at Carpenter Park Recreation Center. A second hiring event is planned for Saturday, March 4 at the same location and time.

