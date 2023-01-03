As Plano Parks & Recreation Department prepares for another busy summer, staff will host a series of hiring events starting next month in an effort to fill the much-needed positions that are so integral to summer fun in Plano.
The first event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m.-noon at Carpenter Park Recreation Center. A second hiring event is planned for Saturday, March 4 at the same location and time.
Plano Parks & Recreation offers an array of part-time and seasonal positions including lifeguards, swim instructors, day camp counselors, recreation aides and more. Individuals ages 14 and older are encouraged to attend for an opportunity to interview with a team member with a chance of being hired on-the-spot. Those applying for an aquatics position should bring a swim suit, as swim tests will be conducted on site.
Plano Parks & Recreation offers competitive pay, discounted memberships, flexible hours, and a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others. No experience required. All training and certifications are also provided free of charge.
Available part-time and seasonal positions include:
·Adapted Recreation Aides & Specialists
·Concession Attendants
·Gymnastics Coaches
·Head Lifeguards
·Learn to Swim Instructors
·Lifeguards
·Recreation Aides
·Summer Camp Coordinators & Counselors
·Swim Teaching Assistants
Carpenter Park Recreation Center is located at 6701 Coit Rd.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
