Doubles Play-7.JPG

Pickleball has been a growing sport in the Plano community.

 File photo

Plano Sports Authority has a new feature awaiting residents.

Plano Parks and Recreation announced recently that community members can look forward to new pickle ball courts at the Plano Sports Authority facility at 6500 Preston Meadow Drive in Carpenter Park, beginning June 19. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

