Plano Sports Authority has a new feature awaiting residents.
Plano Parks and Recreation announced recently that community members can look forward to new pickle ball courts at the Plano Sports Authority facility at 6500 Preston Meadow Drive in Carpenter Park, beginning June 19.
Over the last few years, pickleball’s popularity has exploded in the Plano community. At several town hall meetings, residents who love the sport of pickleball have asked for more courts.
When Plano first caught the pickleball bug, Plano’s recreation facilities offered open play for its patrons. However, it wasn’t enough.
“The demand was greater than what we could provide,” City of Plano Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Susie Hergenrader said. “We partnered with PISD to restripe five middle school courts, and that worked well. But even that was not enough.”
While the city searched for solutions to the high demand for pickleball courts, the Plano Sports Authority told the city they planned to expand its programming to allow for adult pickleball. According to Hergenrader, the PSA only allowed youth sports. At a meeting last month, Plano City Council members approved a change to the city’s lease agreement with the PSA to allow the public to play pickleball at its facility at specific times.
“Our main goal was to provide additional courts for the public and our members to ease the congestion at our facilities,” Hergenrader said. “It was important for us to provide additional courts at no cost to our members.”
With contributions from the city, the PSA will provide flooring that will protect its basketball courts while providing patrons a place to play pickleball.
“The feedback we've received from residents has been very positive,” Hergenrader said. “They haven't played on the courts yet, but what we're hearing is how appreciative our patrons and our residents are. They're very excited to begin playing there. It's a great partnership, and I think the community will love the space the PSA has created for pickleball.”
As the PSA’s pickleball community grows, the facility aims to begin forming recreation leagues and classes for new players.
In addition to its new partnership, Plano Parks and Recreation will have eight new pickleball courts added to the High Point Tennis Center.
More information about the new pickleball courts will be made available on both the Plano Parks and Recreation and PSA websites in the coming days.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
