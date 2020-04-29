Beginning Friday, places of worship in Texas will be allowed to hold some in-person events., according to a new directive from Gov. Greg Abbott.
The governor has released health protocols including social distancing and separating at-risk populations from crowds to go along the order.
St. Andrew United Methodist Church Pastor Arthur Jones has conducted online services since stay-at-home orders were enacted in March. Jones said it's not just the services that have changed in light of COVID-19.
"We are normally going to hospitals and sitting with those that are sick and dying, and we cannot do that," he said. "We are used to shaking hands and welcoming people into our church, and that is not able to happen now either."
Jones said preaching to empty pews is only beginning to feel familiar.
“We have realized that normal is a long way off and, consequently, have settled into the new normals of our lives,” he said.
According to Jones, the church has seen a growth of worshipers since moving services online. Members are connecting with the pastors and other viewers.
“Because our church is built on relationships with God and one another, we can remain connected even through our distance,” he said. “This was how much of the New Testament was written. Paul, for instance, writing to churches that he knew and loved.”
The church has gone through digital and personal problems, according to Jones. Recently, Jones was faced with the challenge of officiating the funeral of a member. “It makes the challenges of working at home seem unimportant next to the tragedies we see in our community,” he said.
Being able to create a space of connection is important to the church. With thousands of members, the place of worship has seen plenty of feedback. But the most common sentiment, according to Jones, is appreciation.
“Mostly people are simply happy that we can remain connected and find meaning in this bizarre time,” he said.
In response to the new state orders, Jones said, “We are currently working with our church’s lay leadership and the bishop of the North Texas Conference to finalize and implement our strategy to reopen."
"We are all looking forward to being together, but we want to do so safely and well.”
