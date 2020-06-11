Voices around the country are calling for a change within police departments. Some demand policy reform, and others are looking for a structural overhaul. At least three rallies in Plano have called for similar actions.
Amid the dialogue, an infographic titled“#8Can’tWait” calling for an end to eight police provisions is circling the internet. The initiative, organized by Campaign Zero, recommends the banning of chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles. It also asks departments to require de-escalation training, warn suspects before shooting, and other directives.
Last week, the Plano Police Department said it received numerous phone calls and messages regarding the campaign. Mayor Harry LaRosiliere has reportedly also received the calls to action. While the campaign currently lists Plano as non-compliant, the department’s use of force policies show it has enacted all eight directives.
Campaign Zero states the department does not require de-escalation, duty to intervene, or ban shooting at moving vehicles.
According to the policy, officers “shall use de-escalation techniques and other reasonable alternatives to higher levels of force consistent with department training whenever possible and appropriate before resorting to force or to reduce the need for higher levels of force.” It also states police are trained to intervene in situations where an officer is exerting excessive force.
Plano Police Department spokesman David Tilley said the policies are meant to prevent the deaths of civilians. But officers are able to be exempt from the policies if “justified.”
The department’s policy book states law enforcement officers are not permitted to shoot at moving vehicles. However, Tilley said there are rare incidents in which the action is justified.
“It’s on the officer to make the right decision,” he said.
Tilley said police officers are subject to two internal investigations if found to be involved in a situation similar to that of George Floyd’s, a Minneapolis man who was killed while in police custody. In such a situation, an internal affairs investigation and criminal investigation will ensue and be sent to the Collin County District Attorney.
“Our job is to conduct a fair and impartial investigation regardless of whether this is one of our own personnel or someone that we don't even know,” Tilley said.
Chief of Police Ed Drain has publicly called the death of George Floyd a criminal act. Tilley said the video of Floyd’s death gives police an opportunity for a thorough investigation.
“You didn't need to see what happened before, and you didn't need to see what happened after. What you saw was all you need,” he said.
