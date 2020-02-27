Plano police are asking the public to help identify a man caught on camera after hours at Plano East Senior High School.
According to the police department and Plano ISD, students were rehearsing in Plano East’s band hall after school when a man convinced the students he was there to pick up and repair instruments.
The district said the suspect stole two instruments and left.
"The brazenness of such an act — stealing from our students — is appalling," said Plano ISD Executive Director for Safety and Security Joe Parks.
"We encourage anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678 or Campus Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477," he added.
Plano PD said the suspect drove away in a red four-door vehicle after taking a euphonium and a saxophone.
According to police, the students were alone in the band hall because it was after hours. The band hall is a secure area away from the front entrance.
Plano ISD did not comment on the current safety protocol for after school activities but stated in an email, “The school and district are carefully reviewing this incident to determine if any adjustments need to be made to security protocols and whether additional reinforcement of existing practices may be needed.”
Plano PD is offering a possible $5,000 award for anyone who calls the crime stopper line information that leads to the subject’s arrest.
Residents can reach the crime stopper line at 877-373-8477 and will remain anonymous.
