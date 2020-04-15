Eight hours into driving to his son’s wedding, Plano PD spokesperson David Tilley got a call from the department. He was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and was being placed on administrative leave as a precaution.
Just 90 minutes away from their son’s home in Colorado, Tilley and his wife Whitney pulled over to talk the news through.
“Even though I had been exposed, there was no knowledge to whether I had it or not,” Tilley said.
In the end, the two decided not to risk exposure to their family members in at-risk groups. “We made the tough decision to turn around and come back home. That was difficult,” Tilley said.
Within a week, Tilley got his results back. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was ordered to quarantine by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Tilley said the health department asked him basic questions about exposure and symptoms. Then, within an hour, Tilley saw the department leave a stack of paperwork on his front porch.
“It told us we were under home restriction, we could not leave our residence for any reason whatsoever,” he said.
Under the instructions, Tilley said the health department warned against noncompliance. A penalty under a state health code and court proceedings were listed in the papers.
“From what I understand, the criminal penalty on that, under that Texas Health and Safety Code, is a class ‘B’ misdemeanor,” Tilley said.
According to Tilley, the police department already placed each worker exposed to the virus on administrative leave. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been four positive cases of the illness within Plano PD.
“I think the department did a really good job of eliminating as much as they could of potential spread,” Tilley said.
At home, Tilley said he felt sick for a couple of days. “The symptoms were headache, I was running a low-grade fever, and I was having flu-like symptoms,” he said.
While his symptoms were not severe, his family was concerned about the possibility of complications.
“Obviously, one of the things that concerned us the most was my age because I'm getting up there into the age level where they started classifying the higher risk,” Tilley said.
Fortunately, none of his family showed symptoms of the virus. “I've got five people in my household, so trying to stay away from all of them at one time for a two-week period is challenging,” he said.
Tilley said his family’s decision to turn around before they arrived for his son’s wedding worked out in the long run. On March 26, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a shelter-in-place order.
“They went ahead and got married, but they did it as a lot of people are doing, on Facebook Live,” Tilley said.
In addition to being able to watch his son get married, Tilley said his son’s grandfather was able to watch, too.
“It's something he probably would have otherwise missed because he couldn't make that long trip,” he said.
Now, over a month after that first exposure, Tilley is back on the job as the department’s longtime spokesman.
